Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $468.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.50.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.35. 75,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.92 and its 200 day moving average is $401.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.