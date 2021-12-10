Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $468.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.50.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.35. 75,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.92 and its 200 day moving average is $401.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
