Egretia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Egretia has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00040253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00209680 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

