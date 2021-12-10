IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) vs. Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Financial Analysis

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get IGO alerts:

IGO has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IGO and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Markforged has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 142.86%. Given Markforged’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than IGO.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 5.63% N/A N/A Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IGO and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million 0.39 $4.43 million $0.48 6.46 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

IGO has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Summary

IGO beats Markforged on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.