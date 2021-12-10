Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 75.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 87,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,642. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67, a PEG ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

