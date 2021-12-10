Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.61. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.94. 51,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.46. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

