Insider Selling: Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) EVP Sells 23,748 Shares of Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AVYA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 983,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,123. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.