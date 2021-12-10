Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 5,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Satish Dhanasekaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.85. 808,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

