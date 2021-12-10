AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $11,701,589.32 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AZO traded up $37.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,003.02. 150,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,271. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,028.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,811.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,638.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

