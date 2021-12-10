Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

MRNA traded down $15.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.69. 745,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 195.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

