Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 65,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,854. The stock has a market cap of $288.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

