Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. Truist Securities raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,205. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 184,778 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.