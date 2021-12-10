Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Target Price at $507.80

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.00. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $350.01 and a twelve month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

