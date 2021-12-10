Brokerages Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) PT at $140.83

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.32. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,293,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.