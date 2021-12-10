Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $371.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

