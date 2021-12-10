Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 3,281 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

