Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,736 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,011.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,008.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $795.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

