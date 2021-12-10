Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.26 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.