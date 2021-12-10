AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $124.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.