SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.62 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 4,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,753. SecureWorks has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SCWX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

