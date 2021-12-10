Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,485 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 823.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.2% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,873.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,712.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

