OSI Systems (OSIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/9/2021 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

12/7/2021 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OSIS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.86. 2,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,288. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

