Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 101.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,102. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.59%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

