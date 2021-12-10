Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $81.96 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.73 or 0.99517318 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,333,316 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.