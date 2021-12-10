Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKNIY stock remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2154 per share. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.