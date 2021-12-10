Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $454.83

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $454.83.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TWLO stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.02. The company had a trading volume of 104,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,983. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.86. Twilio has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

