Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

NASDAQ COST opened at $524.33 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day moving average of $449.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

