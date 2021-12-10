Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.960-$-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $371 million-$372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.75 million.Asana also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. 179,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,085. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,767,648 shares of company stock worth $153,734,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

