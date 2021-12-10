Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Down 20.7%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) fell 20.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 212,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 78,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

