$311.54 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post $311.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.64 million and the lowest is $296.70 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $249.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $948.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 94,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,054. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

