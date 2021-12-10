Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $418.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 568.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 105.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 204.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $1,416,000.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 28,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,691. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

