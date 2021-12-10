Binemon Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.86 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $2.57 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.43 or 0.08307163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.12 or 0.99967246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

