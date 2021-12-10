Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $57.71. 55,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,085,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

