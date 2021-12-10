Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $593.07. The company has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.46.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

