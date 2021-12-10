Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $659.00 at Truist Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $564.00 to $659.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.55.

AVGO traded up $44.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $628.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 119,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

