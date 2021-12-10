The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 652,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $207,981,000 after buying an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $411.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.79 and its 200-day moving average is $341.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.