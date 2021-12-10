Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

