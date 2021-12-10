Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $20.11 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

