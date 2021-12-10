Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 61,199 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,199 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $140,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $214,000.

General Electric stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

