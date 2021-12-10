Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HSBC (LON: HSBA):
- 12/8/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/7/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 390 ($5.17).
- 12/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 450 ($5.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/2/2021 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 484 ($6.42). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/1/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/28/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 490 ($6.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/27/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 490 ($6.50). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.83) to GBX 450 ($5.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 390 ($5.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/25/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 605 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 414 ($5.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/19/2021 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/15/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($7.03) to GBX 550 ($7.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/12/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 465 ($6.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 438.65 ($5.82). The stock had a trading volume of 19,648,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,513,434. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.36.
In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).
Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.