Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $155,304.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00211256 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.