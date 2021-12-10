Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to announce sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 44,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,531. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

