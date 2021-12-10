Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.33 Million

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report sales of $484.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.00 million and the lowest is $482.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after buying an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.62. 16,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,205. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.55 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.