Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 306,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,646. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

