Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.