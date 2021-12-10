Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $327.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887,090. The company has a market capitalization of $912.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

