Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

