WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 229 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 119.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2,746.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 63,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 151,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

