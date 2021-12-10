WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 58,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

