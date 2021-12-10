LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

LIAN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 9,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,678. LianBio has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Get LianBio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.