Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $524.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $499.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

